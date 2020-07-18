Byron returns to training with the Habs, no reason given for his absence
Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron returned to training on Saturday, the day after skipping a session.
Byron did not train on Friday, and the team could not provide an explanation under the NHL rules. During Phases 3 and 4 of the restart to action, clubs cannot make announcements regarding player injuries or illnesses.
Les formations pour le premier match intra-équipe!
Lineups for today's scrimmage at camp:
��
Gallagher-Weal-Tatar
Hudon-Evans-Weise
Dauphin
Chiarot-Weber
Olofsson-Petry
Price
⚪
Drouin-Suzuki-Armia
Byron-Kotkaniemi-Lehkonen
Belzile
Folin-Juulsen
Brook
Lindgren
In addition, forwards Phillip Danault and Ryan Poehling, defenders Cale Fleury and Victor Mete, as well as goalkeeper Cayden Primeau skated before the team did for the second consecutive day.
Again, the Canadiens could not explain the reasons behind this situation.
Head coach Claude Julien spoke on Friday of "circumstances" that forced the team to "use this format."
Defencemen Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak were also absent on Saturday morning. Kulak has still not been seen on the ice since the players returned to the Montreal area. Ouellet trained three times on his return, but has been absent since July 10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.
