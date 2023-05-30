iHeartRadio
CAA Quebec has released its annual list of worst roads in the province


CAA Quebec has counted the votes and put together a list of the worst roads in the province for this year.

The stretch of road that topped this year's list was Georges Road in Gatineau.

It may not be a title any city wants but CAA says the point is to bring attention to the roads that need some tender loving care.

Surprisingly, Montreal did not earn top ranks on the list this year. That said, here are the 5 worst roads in the Greater Montreal Area that did make the overall list:

  1. Rue Notre-Dame Est
  2. Boulevard de l’Acadie
  3. Avenue Christophe-Colomb
  4. Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse
  5. Boulevard Saint-Laurent
