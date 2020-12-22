iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CAE announces deal for flight crew management software company Merlot Aero

CAE corporate headquarters in Montreal. (Canadian Press file photo)

CAE Inc. says it has acquired Merlot Aero Ltd., a flight crew management software company, in deal worth at least US$25 million.

Under the agreement, CAE is paying US$25 million, plus up to an additional US$10 million in the form of an earn-out.

CAE says the deal helps grow its business beyond pilot training.

The company is best known for its aircraft simulators, but has been looking to broaden its operations.

It says the acquisition of Merlot marks its expansion into digital flight crew management.

CAE says the deal is its third announced acquisition since November.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error