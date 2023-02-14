iHeartRadio
CAE reports $78.1M Q3 profit, revenue up 20% compared with year ago


The CAE logo is seen in front of the aerospace company’s plant, Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

CAE Inc. reported a profit of $78.1 million in its latest quarter, up from $26.2 million a year earlier, while its revenue rose 20 per cent.

The company says the profit amounted to 25 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from eight cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for what was the third quarter of the company's financial year totalled $1.02 billion, up from $848.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The increase came as civil revenue rose to $517.4 million compared with $390.1 million a year ago, while defence revenue totalled $452.5 million, up from $426.5 million. Health care revenue was $50.4 million, up from $32.1 million.

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 28 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 19 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per share and $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2023

