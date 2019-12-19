Caleche owners are fighting a ban in court

Caleche owners on Thursday argued in court that the city of Montreal doesn't have the authority to ban horses and carriages from its streets.

They asked a judge to approve an injunction request that would allow them to continue working, driving tourists through Montreal streets during the lucrative winter months.

"They cannot come out with a law that prohibits an industry. This is not in their power. It belongs to the National Assembly," said Audi Gozlan, a lawyer for the caleche owners.

Owner Alain Roy said he would be left with nothing on Jan. 1, the day the city's bylaw banning caleches comes into effect. He said the animals are treated well.

The city of Montreal is contesting the caleche owners' injunction request. Following multiple accidents, and several horse injuries and deaths, the city introduced a bylaw in June of 2018 that will shut down the industry on the island of Montreal in 2020.

A judge will present a decision on the issue on Friday.

With files from Stephane Giroux.