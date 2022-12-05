Call for tenders launched for Montreal metro blue line extension

Montreal's public transportation body (STM) launched a call for tenders to construct the tunnel extending the metro's blue line.

The call includes preparation work at some future stations as well as auxiliary structures.

The STM says it is the largest contract of the extension project, which will extend the blue line into Montreal's east end.

The winning bid will be responsible for the following:

The detailed design, supply, and operation of the tunnel boring machine.

The construction of the tunnel between Pie-IX and Anjou West using a tunnel boring machine.

The construction of the tunnel between Pie-IX and the tail tracks of the current blue line using conventional tunnelling methods.

The excavation of Pie-IX (main entrance building only), Viau and Lacordaire stations, and some auxiliary structures.

The bid winner will be announced in late 2023.

[Prolongement de la ligne bleue] La #STM lance l'appel d’offres pour la construction du tunnel et la préparation des emplacements de certaines des futures stations. Le plus important contrat du projet pourra ainsi être octroyé plus tard en 2023.



Infos ➡️ https://t.co/PS9lxH7PVT pic.twitter.com/5cQhz5VDRo

"The blue line extension is a high-priority project for the revitalization of Montreal's east end and for mobility in the metropolitan area," said Quebec Minister of Transport Genevieve Guilbault in a news release. "The project is finally taking shape with the construction of a new tunnel that will connect five new stations to the metro network by 2029."

The final stop on the blue line heading east is currently Saint-Michel. The extension will include five more stops terminating at Anjou and Highway 25 with stops at Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire and Langelier.

"The blue line extension is excellent news for Montreal's east end and for mobility in Montreal as a whole," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante. "A metro station hasn't been inaugurated on the Island of Montreal since 1988, so we needed to catch up in terms of public transit development."

Completion of the extension is expected in 2029.