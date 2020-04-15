"Call the army now": family of Alzheimer's patient with COVID-19 at seniors home

Quebec Premier François Legault has mentioned it before, but now there are more calls to bring in the army to help seniors homes in the province.

Ginette Gagnon says the premier's appeal for more help among healthcare professionals such as medical specialists or GPs is no longer enough.

Gagnon's 82-year-old father is an Alzheimer's patient residing at the Ste-Dorothée CHSLD in Laval, where over 100 people contracted COVID-19 and over 20 have died.

Her father tested positive this morning.

Gagnon said military help would reassure them.

"Some of the services are health-related but most of the time, it's about talking with the elderly, it's about helping them get clean, making sure they can eat - things that we can all do," said Gagnon in an interview with CJAD 800.

"We need to move forward and we need to look at it in a stronger manner than just asking for help - we need to demand help at this point."

Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Ste Anne's Veterans Hospital.

"My first reflex was, I'm worried about the veterans," said Liberal MNA for Jacques Cartier Greg Kelley, who wrote a letter to Quebec's health minister calling on her and the premier to bring in military reinforcements.

"Our workers are already getting tired and some of them are falling ill themselves so if that's the case, why not be preventative and why not take the steps necessary to provide military resources."

In an open letter, Gagnon said, "Now is not the time to solicit collaboration, to call for courage, and to hope for results. Because if employees are hesitant to return to their jobs, what about volunteers and other contributors after a few days? We need concrete, lasting results now."

Gagnon said after hearing the premier say in his daily briefing that they needed over 1300 workers in seniors homes, she is convinced now is the time to bring in military aid.

"I think we need stronger measures," said Gagnon.

"It's for the dignity and the health of our elderly."

