iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Calls for blood donations in Quebec as summer slowdown approaches


image.jpg

To mark National Blood Donor Week, Héma-Québec is encouraging the public to replenish its reserves before summer, when blood donations are usually lower.

Running from June 12 to 18, the nation-wide campaign aims to remind citizens of the importance of donating blood year-round.

"It's easy to forget to do your civic duty," said Héma-Québec spokesperson Patrice Lavoie.

The organization particularly needs blood donations from people with an O-negative blood type.

But Lavoie says Héma-Québec is looking for all types of donors and that every donation is essential.

"At present, reserves are at a satisfactory level. That said, we're seeing a slight slowdown in the number of appointments for donations. We're asking people to donate blood, plasma and platelets," he said.

He noted that the donating process is relatively quick; it takes about 20 minutes for blood and 30 to 45 minutes for plasma.

Appointments can be booked online, and several mobile clinics will open in the coming weeks.

"If you are a donor, bring someone from your family or friends," Lavoie added.

Héma-Québec says it distributes nearly 1,000 blood donations daily in Quebec hospitals. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 12, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*