iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Calls for more skate parks in Montreal as roller sports grow in popularity


image.jpg

Montreal's opposition party wants the city to build more skate parks, citing increased interest in roller sports since the inclusion of skateboarding in the 2020 Olympics.

Ensemble Montréal will table a motion in the next City Council on Aug. 22 asking Valerie Plante's administration to accelerate development.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Ensemble's Benoit Langevin said it's "a sport that needs to be catered by our city, that needs to be invested."

Whether it's skateboarding, in-line skating, rollerblading or scootering, he said, Montrealers need more "places to practice this passion."

Langevin, the city councillor for Pierrefonds-Roxboro, stressed that Montreal's only municipal indoor skate park, Taz, is costly for kids.

But Projet Montréal's Sterling Downey points out that an indoor park far from home isn't as accessible as an outdoor park in your neighbourhood.

He cites skate parks at De Lormier, Jarry Park, Van Horne and Verdun as proof that the Plante administration is on it.

"We've invested tons and tons of money into this. So, what's important is to know that one, it's already being done and it has been done for a long time," said Downey, Verdun councillor and himself a skateboarder.

"But all the support we can get is great, because I hope that Benoit and his colleagues make sure to prioritize these kinds of investments in their boroughs."

Yann Fily-Pare of the Association Skateboard Montreal says skate parks can be an important hub for youth.

"We need more concrete skate parks and we need indoor skate parks," he said, noting that the existing parks are becoming increasingly popular.

"Sure, it's called 'skate' parks but it's for skateboards, scooters, roller blades" -- the list goes on.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*