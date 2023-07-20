Calls for more skate parks in Montreal as roller sports grow in popularity

Montreal's opposition party wants the city to build more skate parks, citing increased interest in roller sports since the inclusion of skateboarding in the 2020 Olympics.

Ensemble Montréal will table a motion in the next City Council on Aug. 22 asking Valerie Plante's administration to accelerate development.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Ensemble's Benoit Langevin said it's "a sport that needs to be catered by our city, that needs to be invested."

Whether it's skateboarding, in-line skating, rollerblading or scootering, he said, Montrealers need more "places to practice this passion."

Langevin, the city councillor for Pierrefonds-Roxboro, stressed that Montreal's only municipal indoor skate park, Taz, is costly for kids.

But Projet Montréal's Sterling Downey points out that an indoor park far from home isn't as accessible as an outdoor park in your neighbourhood.

He cites skate parks at De Lormier, Jarry Park, Van Horne and Verdun as proof that the Plante administration is on it.

"We've invested tons and tons of money into this. So, what's important is to know that one, it's already being done and it has been done for a long time," said Downey, Verdun councillor and himself a skateboarder.

"But all the support we can get is great, because I hope that Benoit and his colleagues make sure to prioritize these kinds of investments in their boroughs."

Yann Fily-Pare of the Association Skateboard Montreal says skate parks can be an important hub for youth.

"We need more concrete skate parks and we need indoor skate parks," he said, noting that the existing parks are becoming increasingly popular.

"Sure, it's called 'skate' parks but it's for skateboards, scooters, roller blades" -- the list goes on.