Calls to reform Montreal's 'home purchase assistance program'

The opposition at City Hall is accusing the Valerie Plante administration of not doing enough to make homes more affordable for middle-income Montrealers and is calling for reform to the city's "home purchase assistance program."

The program provides a grant of between $5,000 to $15,000 dollars for first-time home-buyers, but it doesn't have a maximum income requirement.

The leader of the official opposition says the city is handing out subsidies to buyers for whom housing affordability is not an issue.

