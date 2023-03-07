iHeartRadio
Calls to reform Montreal's 'home purchase assistance program'


The opposition at City Hall is accusing the Valerie Plante administration of not doing enough to make homes more affordable for middle-income Montrealers and is calling for reform to the city's "home purchase assistance program."

The program provides a grant of between $5,000 to $15,000 dollars for first-time home-buyers, but it doesn't have a maximum income requirement.

The leader of the official opposition says the city is handing out subsidies to buyers for whom housing affordability is not an issue.

