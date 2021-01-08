Calm before the lockdown with Quebec shoppers, and stores, more prepared than last spring

Quebec goes into another serious lockdown tomorrow, but you won’t see shelves emptied out of toilet paper this time.

Unlike in the spring, both customers and retailers have learned a lot about what how to prepare.

“I guess people saw that food was there throughout the lockdown and we got used to a new way of doing things,” said one shopper on Thursday.

“We’ve learned to order a little extra so that we have a little back up as well,” said Tony Esposito of Esposito grocery store.

And, some people admit, they may have some non-perishables still left from last March when they really stocked up on cans.

