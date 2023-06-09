Campaign targets sexual exploitation during Montreal Grand Prix

With Formula 1 fans set to descend on Montreal next week, an advocacy group is drawing attention to a problem it says "plagues summer events" such as the Grand Prix.

CLES, also known as Concertation des luttes contre l’exploitation sexuelle (Concerted action against sexual exploitation), and its partners launched a campaign Thursday targeting clients of prostitution.

"It's essential to remember that in order to meet customer demand, pimps take advantage of the event to lure girls and women into the sex industry, then continue to rampage throughout the summer season," said CLES community organizer Jennie-Laure Sully in a release.

The campaign, now in its 10th year, involves sharing messages on bus shelters and social media to remind people that buying sexual acts is a criminal offence in Canada.

Organizers also say they will have "on-the-ground action" during the event, taking place June 16 to 18 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Aside from the race, the major tourism event involves many parties and events across Montreal. Not all are organized by the Grand Prix itself. CLES says while the Grand Prix is widely perceived as festive and glamorous, the sudden influx of men in one place poses a risk.

The group is part of a committee called "Un trop Grand Prix," made up of the Women's Y of Montreal and Prevention jeunesse branches in Longueuil and Laval.

"We need to let sexually exploited women and girls know that it's not them but the clients who are committing a crime," says Isabelle Gélinas, Communications Director of the Women's Y of Montreal.

The group plans to set up booths in the Longueuil and Laval metro stations on June 16 to coincide with the start of the event.