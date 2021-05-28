Can't afford Game 6 tickets at $7,000 each? Restaurants are ready to absorb Habs fever

Thursday night’s win for the Montreal Canadiens means fans will be in the stands for a series-defining Game 6 at the Bell Centre.

But before you throw on your jersey and makeup, you should know the tickets aren't cheap.

Resale tickets have flown up to checkout costs of over $7,000 each ahead of Saturday's game, which will be open to fans at a restricted capacity.

The good news? Montrealers without thousands of dollars to spend on game tickets can look forward to watching from the next-best seats in the city: patios.

“We’re looking forward to the electricity in the air downtown that we’ve not seen now for over a year,” said Roger Costa, manager of downtown pizzeria Wienstein & Gavino’s.

Costa says that the playoff win was a much-needed boost for Montreal’s restaurant sector, which hasn’t been able to welcome on-location dining of any kind for months.

But with the series at an uncomfortable 3-2 for the Leafs in a best-of-seven matchup, Montreal restaurants say the next game has even higher stakes.

Le match de samedi sera disputé à 19h30 au Centre Bell.



Saturday's game at the Bell Centre is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/tZ6v5ApYzi

“Downtown needs to be vibrant and certainly the Montreal Canadiens are a part of that feel in the downtown core,” said Costa.

Hockey fans were uneasy Thursday night, when the Leafs caught up to an early Habs lead bringing the action into overtime.

“Once you get to overtime anything can happen, and it did,” said TSN 690’s Dan Robertson. “They scored early and lived to fight another day.”

