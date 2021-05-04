iHeartRadio
Can you eat with one hand? This cookbook offers up recipes for busy new parents

image.png

Two women – chefs, businesswomen, writers and mothers -- have put together a cookbook that is a gift to all pregnant women and new parents.

Called ‘How to Eat with One Hand: Recipes and Other Nourishment for New and Expectant Parents’ the cookbook by Emma Knight and Christine Flynn features food that tastes good and dispenses advice that makes you laugh.

Here’s a preview of some of the recipes: 



High Acid Deep Green Salad

 




Fairy Godmother Minestrone

 




2AM Cookies

 




Excerpted from How to Eat with One Hand. Copyright 2020 by Christine Flynn and Emma Knight. Photography by Suechand Beck. Published by Penguin Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

