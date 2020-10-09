Canada adds 378,000 jobs in September, accelerating growth from August

OTTAWA _ Statistics Canada says the country added 378,000 jobs in September as Canadians adapted to back-to-school routines and their parents back to work.

The overall gains in September brought employment to within 720,000 of pre-pandemic levels.

The agency says mothers and fathers had employment levels that matched what was recorded pre-pandemic, but notes it is taking longer for mothers to get back to regular working hours.

The number of mothers who worked less than half their usual hours in September was 70 per cent higher than in February, compared to 23.7 per cent for fathers.

Overall, the unemployment rate fell to 9.0 per cent, continuing its slide down from the record-high of 13.7 per cent recorded in May.

Financial data firm Refinitiv said economist estimates were for a gain of 156,600 jobs and an unemployment rate of 9.7 per cent.

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 14.8 per cent (13.1)

_ Prince Edward Island 10.1 per cent (10.7)

_ Nova Scotia 7.9 per cent (10.3)

_ New Brunswick 10.4 per cent (9.4)

_ Quebec 7.4 per cent (8.7)

_ Ontario 9.5 per cent (10.6)

_ Manitoba 7.0 per cent (8.1)

_ Saskatchewan 6.8 per cent (7.9)

_ Alberta 11.7 per cent (11.8)

_ British Columbia 8.4 per cent (10.7)

Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ St. John's, N.L. 9.8 per cent (10.5)

_ Halifax 8.4 per cent (10.1)

_ Moncton, N.B. 7.1 per cent (7.0)

_ Saint John, N.B. 10.1 per cent (9.7)

_ Saguenay, Que. 5.4 per cent (6.3)

_ Quebec City 5.0 per cent (6.3)

_ Sherbrooke, Que. 7.4 per cent (8.2)

_ Trois-Rivieres, Que. 6.3 per cent (7.6)

_ Montreal 10.7 per cent (11.8)

_ Gatineau, Que. 8.1 per cent (8.1)

_ Ottawa 8.7 per cent (9.5)

_ Kingston, Ont. 9.1 per cent (10.1)

_ Peterborough, Ont. 11.2 per cent (10.0)

_ Oshawa, Ont. 9.6 per cent (11.4)

_ Toronto 12.8 per cent (13.9)

_ Hamilton, Ont. 8.9 per cent (10.0)

_ St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 8.7 per cent (11.3)

_ Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 12.2 per cent (12.9)

_ Brantford, Ont. 8.1 per cent (9.8)

_ Guelph, Ont. 9.6 per cent (11.1)

_ London, Ont. 8.9 per cent (9.3)

_ Windsor, Ont. 9.8 per cent (10.1)

_ Barrie, Ont. 9.4 per cent (9.2)

_ Greater Sudbury, Ont. 8.5 per cent (8.6)

_ Thunder Bay, Ont. 8.3 per cent (9.2)

_ Winnipeg 9.4 per cent (10.4)

_ Regina 7.4 per cent (9.3)

_ Saskatoon 9.2 per cent (10.8)

_ Calgary 12.6 per cent (14.4)

_ Edmonton 12.6 per cent (13.6)

_ Kelowna, B.C. 8.0 per cent (9.0)

_ Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 8.0 per cent (8.2)

_ Vancouver 11.1 per cent (12.8)

_ Victoria 9.1 per cent (10.3)

