Canada and CF Montreal defender Johnston rumoured to be in talks with Scottish powerhouse Celtic

Team Canada and CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston may be swapping the blue and black of the MLS team for the green and white of Scottish powerhouse Glasgow Celtic.

Multiple reports are saying that Celtic and CF Montreal are in "advanced talks" with the 24-year-old right back. No agreement has been reached by the site transfermarkt.us is saying the deal is "nearing completion."

Multiple sources! Alistair Johnston is closing in on a move to Scottish giants #CelticFC. A deal is now advanced. The #CanMNT star also has a UK passport. He is under contract at #CFMTL until 2023 with 2 option years. He is currently starring at the World Cup. ����⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nLtQTrxYbY

Johnston is getting set for Canada's second group-stage game against Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar, and would not confirm that he would be leaving Quebec.

He has said, however, that he is ready to test himself.

"There is only so much I can say right now, but if an opportunity arises, sure," he told The Daily Record. "I am really happy at Montreal, and we have a great thing going, but at the same time I want to test myself, and I want to see how high I can go."

Johnson played his first season with CF Montreal in 2022 and scored four goals and had five assists in 33 games. The versatile defender can play right back, wing back and centre back, and has 31 caps with Team Canada.

The 52-time Scottish champion Celtic have won 10 of the past 11 titles in the Scottish Premier League. Johnston has a UK passport and would, thus, automatically qualify to register with the Glasgow side.

Fellow Canada international Ismael Kone is also expected to not be in Montreal next season as the young phenom has been garnering significant attention from European clubs.