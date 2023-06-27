iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada bans testing of cosmetic products on animals


animal-testing-1-6457705-1687880355934

TORONTO - Canada has banned testing cosmetic products on animals.

It's a largely symbolic move that brings Canada's policy in line with dozens of other countries.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Bill C-47 was enacted last week, and included amendments to the Food and Drug Act.

The act prohibits brands from selling cosmetics that rely on animal testing data to establish safety going forward.

But the ban does not work retroactively. Products that were previously tested on animals can still be sold.

Speaking at a news conference in Toronto this morning, Duclos says Canadians can rest easy knowing their cosmetics are not currently being tested on animals.

The ban will come into effect in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*