iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada inflation: higher interest rates worry Canadians debt, savings


customer-shops-at-a-meat-section-1-6473953-1689012721561

CALGARY - More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.

At 52 per cent, that's up six percentage points from the proportion of Canadians who said the same in April.

The escalating burden of household bills and food prices has intensified Canadians' financial anxiety and is further compounded by increased debt-servicing costs, particularly for those who are deeply indebted, MNP president Grant Bazian said in a press release Monday.

MNP's consumer debt index fell to 83 points in its latest reading compared with 89 points in April as Canadians expressed a more negative attitude toward their personal finances and debt.

The report noted that 35 per cent of respondents say they already don't make enough to cover their bills and debt payments, up from 30 per cent in April and a record high for the survey. It also said a record 48 per cent of those surveyed are concerned about their current level of debt.

Household debt has been identified as a key risk for the economy by the Bank of Canada, which is scheduled to make its next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Sixty-nine per cent of those surveyed by MNP said they're feeling the effects of interest rates, and 66 per cent said they're worried about their ability to pay their debts as rates rise, with around three in five respondents expecting to be in financial trouble if rates go up much further.

"Even if households are curbing discretionary expenses and spending more cautiously, many households have reached a point where there is nothing left to cut back on. They have already switched to the cheapest options at the grocery store and trimmed their entertainment costs, and they still find themselves struggling with essential financial obligations like their mortgage or rent and putting food on the table," said Bazian.

"This situation forces individuals to make difficult decisions regarding which bills they can prioritize and which they may have to postpone or forgo altogether."

A separate report on Monday from TransUnion found that 15 per cent of Canadians have cut back on retirement savings, while more than a third said they are preparing for a possible recession by building up savings (and more than a third think Canada is already in a recession).

The survey by the credit reporting agency found that more than half of Canadians are cutting back on discretionary spending, with many cancelling digital services, subscriptions or memberships.

"Concerns around inflation, rising interest rates, housing affordability, and the perceived threat of a potential recession are affecting how Canadians are managing their household finances," said TransUnion Canada's Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting in the press release Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*