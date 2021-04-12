Canada looking at creating new regulator to crack down on illegal online porn

The federal government wants to create a new regulator to crack down on illegal online porn, including videos of childhood sexual abuse and images shared without consent, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in an announcement Monday.



Blair was testifying in the parliamentary ethics committee in its hearing over Pornhub, the Montreal-based porn giant that has faced a reckoning in the last months.



"We recognize that also there's much more work to do," said Blair in his appearance, which was announced at the last minute late last week.



"And that's why we will introduce legislation to create a new regulator that will ensure that online platforms remove harmful content, including depictions of childhood sexual exploitation and... images that are shared without consent."



Blair's department, Public Safety Canada, is working with the proposed legislation along with other departments, with the Heritage department leading the effort, he said.

MPs and senators across all major parties have joined forces in a push in recent years to take action on Pornhub in particular.

Last month, more than 70 parliamentarians from all parties called on the RCMP for a full criminal investigation into Pornhub's parent company following testimony from survivors.

The ethics committee has been reviewing Pornhub for several weeks, including hearing from people who had videos of themselves posted, including videos from their childhoods. The committee also heard from two executives at Pornhub's parent company, Mindgeek.

"This study that the ethics committee has been undertaking, we've been at this for a number of weeks and heard some quite shocking testimony -- testimony that I could probably say, frankly, that for the majority of us, turned our stomachs," said Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara.

Mindgeek has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, saying it is a global leader in preventing distribution of exploitative videos and images.

"MindGeek has zero tolerance for non-consensual content, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and any other content that lacks the consent of all parties depicted," the company said in an email this month.

CYBERCRIME WITHOUT OBVIOUS BORDERS

Blair told the committee that sexual exploitation of children online presents jurisdictional challenges because perpetrators and victims can be located anywhere in the world.

He says images of victims of child sexual abuse can be shared on platforms that may be headquartered in one country, but legally registered in another, with servers in different countries.

This can get in the way of Canadian police's ability to investigate and prosecute those responsible, he said.

Justice Minister David Lametti later said that the new bill will be an effort to make sure there are no "legislative gaps" when it comes to this kind of crime.

Many laws are already on the books to protect children, in particular, from this kind of filmed sexual abuse, which can live indefinitely online long after they grow up.

Lametti reviewed some of them, from voyeurism laws to the suite of laws that forbid sexual abuse of children and coordinating or abetting that.

"Without revealing the contents of what of what might be in a draft bill, because I can't do that... the kinds of things that have been suggested [are] how to how to make sure that service providers are more responsible in terms of mandatory reporting," he said.

"Are there ways in which the Mandatory Reporting Act could be made more robust?"

Lametti also mentioned possible adjustments to help police do their jobs.

"Are there ways in which information could be protected in a more robust manner?" he said. "For example, to help law enforcement agencies and [prosecutors] to build and maintain evidentiary cases."

--With files from The Canadian Press. This is a a developing story that will be updated.