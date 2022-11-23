iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada loses World Cup opener 1-0 against Belgium


alphonso-davies-penalty-miss-1-6165786-1669231295414

Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup on Wednesday as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win.

The game was a lively encounter in the first half and Canada had the best opportunity to strike first following a handball. But Alphonso Davies, who has been out of action since Nov. 5 due to injury, stepped up only to see the attempt saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Yet despite the scuff, Canada stayed very involved in the match with second-ranked Belgium the side forced to sit back. John Herdman's men registered 14 shots compared to four for Belgium during the opening 45 minutes.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard were surprisingly quiet, but just before the break, Belgium snapped the deadlock through Michy Batshuayi.

The second half was a nervy contest as both sides push for the next goal. Canada, again, look the hungrier of the two teams but struggled to beat Courtois. Substitute Cyle Larin, in particular, saw a handful of opportunites fall short with roughly 10 mintues to go.

Belgium did have chances to double its lead only for last-minute defending from the Canadians to prevent them from finding the back of the net again.

In the end, fatigue played a role and the first half goal from Belgium was enough to decide the game.

As it stands in Group F, Belgium are top with three points, Croatia and Morocco have one and Canada are bottom with zero.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*