iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada Post package delivery revenues affected by increased competition


image.jpg

Affected by increased competition from other parcel delivery services and the return of in-person shopping, Canada Post is reporting lower revenues and volumes in its parcel business in 2022.

As a result, parcel revenues are down $99 million in 2022 compared to the previous year, while volumes are down 75 million pieces, or 20.4 per cent.

Canada Post points to increased competition from package delivery services, customers returning to stores, and lower consumer spending. It has also been impacted by problems with supply chains.

Direct marketing, however, improved, with revenues up $32 million and volumes up 67 million pieces.

Transactional mail continued to be affected, with revenues down $70 million or 2.4 per cent.

For the fiscal year 2022, Canada Post is reporting a pre-tax loss of $548 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $490 million in 2021.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 4, 2023.

Revenues from package delivery decreased in 2022, Canada Post reported. A Canada Post truck is seen here, illegally parked in downtown Toronto on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*