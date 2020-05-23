Canada Post says influx of packages, social distancing measures behind significant delays

Canada Post is acknowledging significant delays in deliveries, citing historic demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement to CTV News, spokesperson Phil Legault said the influx of packages is exceeding those seen even during the busy Christmas season.

“On Tuesday, May 19, we delivered a record 2.1 million parcels for this period, which is three times what we would normally deliver on a typical day this time of year,” he said.

Legault said the delays are made worse by physical distancing measures put in place to protect the health and safety of Canada Post employees.

“Because of the large volumes of parcels and the important safety measures we have put in place – most notably physical distancing in our plants that were never designed to keep people two metres apart – it is taking longer to process the mail. As a result, customers should expect delays. These measures are in place in all 21 of our processing plants across the country.”

Montreal postman Rene Desjardins said he's been delivering over double the usual amount of packages on his route.

“My route is normally delivering 35 to 40 boxes today. Now, I deliver 100 or more boxes per day,” he said.