Canada Post unveils new stamps honouring three Quebec feminists


image.png

Canada Post has revealed a set of new stamps to honour three Quebec feminists who were pillars of the labour movement.

The Crown corporation says one of the stamps spotlights the work of Lea Roback, who lived from 1903 to 2000 and fought for unionization in an effort to stop the exploitation of female workers.

Another stamp features Madeleine Parent, also a union organizer, who advocated for Indigenous women and their fight to amend the Indian Act.

Parent was born in 1918 and died in 2012.

The final stamp includes a picture of Simonne Monet-Chartrand, a unionist, human rights advocate and pacifist who lived from 1919 to 1993.

The stamps were issued Monday after Canada Post unveiled them at a ceremony in Montreal attended by friends and family of the three women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.

