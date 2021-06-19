Canada's Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov fall in tune-up events ahead of Wimbledon

Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered semifinal losses Saturday at warmup events ahead of Wimbledon.

Shapovalov, the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Fever-Tree Championships in London.

Norrie will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the top-seeded Italian defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) decision to Ugo Humbert of France in a battle of unseeded players at the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany.

Russia's Andrey Rublev, the No. 4 seed, defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal. Rublev and Humbert will meet in the final on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, defeated Swiss star Roger Federer earlier in the week.

Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.