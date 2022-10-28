iHeartRadio
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Bublik to reach semifinals at Swiss Indoors


Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after winning the men's singles final against United States Sebastian Korda at the European Open tennis tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament.

The 22-year-old Montreal native, seeded third in the tournament, broke the Kazakh's serve in the first game of the match and easily won the opening set.

Bublik, ranked 38th in the world, offered better opposition in the second set, but eventually went down in defeat in a match that lasted just an hour and 11 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime has now won 11 straight matches. He entered the Swiss event following back-to-back wins at tournaments in Florence and Antwerp.

The Canadian fired 10 aces and didn't allow Bublik a single break point. Auger-Aliassime hammered 28 winners against only four unforced errors.

Auger-Aliassime will next play either Carlos Alcaraz or Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday's semifinal

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

