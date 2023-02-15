iHeartRadio
Canada's Auger-Aliassime begins title defence with first-round win at Rotterdam Open


Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime's title defence at the Rotterdam Open got off to a fast start Tuesday. The Montreal native needed just one hour 22 minutes to oust Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Felix Auger-Aliassime's title defence at the Rotterdam Open got off to a fast start Tuesday.

The Montreal native needed just one hour 22 minutes to oust Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.

Auger-Aliassime fired 13 aces and 21 winners, including an 86 per cent rate on first-serve points.

The 22-year-old also went 3-for-3 on break point opportunities as he set up a second-round clash with France's Gregoire Barrere.

Les circonstances entourant l’Open de Rotterdam de 2023 ne pourraient pas être plus différentes qu’il y a un an pour @felixtennis.

En effet, 12 mois et 4 trophées plus tard, il est de retour sur la scène de la conquête de son premier titre :�� https://t.co/LPEYQy4WBn

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) February 13, 2023

Auger-Aliassime claimed his first career title at the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

It was the first of four tournaments he went on to win last season, claiming the Firenze, European and Swiss Indoors Opens consecutively later in the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.

