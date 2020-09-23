iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada's Auger-Aliassime out at Hamburg Open after loss to Bublik

FILE PHOTO: Felix Auger-Aliassime during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Hamburg Open clay-court tennis tournament.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik downed the 20-year-old from Montreal 6-4, 6-2 in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Bublik broke Auger-Aliassime four times on eight opportunities, while saving five of the six break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime struggled with his service game, landing 57 per cent of his first serves and winning just 50 per cent of first serve points and 54 per cent of second serve points.

He also had four double faults, while Bublik didn't commit any.

Auger-Aliassime is the 20th seed for the upcoming men's singles competition at the French Open.
 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error