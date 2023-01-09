iHeartRadio
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open


Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Refugio Ruiz

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.

Bouchard, from Montreal, gave up a service break in the final game as her 18-year-old opponent closed out the match in one hour 53 minutes.

Krueger is ranked 183rd in the world. Bouchard, who reached the semifinals at the Grand Slam event in 2014, holds the No. 317 position in the WTA Tour rankings.

In other first-round qualifying matches, Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., posted a 6-3, 6-2 win over Hong Kong's Eudice Chong and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia.

Toronto's Katherine Sebov was scheduled to open against Linda Noskova of Czechia. Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was to meet Ryan Peniston of Britain.

Main draw play begins Jan. 16.

