iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada's Fernandez cruises to first-round win over Pera at Dubai Open


FILE: Leylah Fernandez returns to Kazakstan's Elena Rybakina during the Qatar Open quarterfinal in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hussein Sayed

Canada's Leylah Fernadez cruised into the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera of the United States on Monday.

Fernandez converted four of her five breaks in the second set and wrapped up the match in 79 minutes to improve to 2-0 against Pera.

The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., improved her record this season to 6-3.

She entered the WTA 1000 tournament with a season-high world ranking of 33rd, a five-point jump from last week after she advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Fernandez will next face world No. 26 Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Paolini advanced with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Fernandez is 3-0 against Paolini, including a singles victory in Canada's 2-0 win over Italy in the 2023 Billie Jean Cup final.

In first-round doubles action, Fernandez and partner Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia fell 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 to Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin of the U.S.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*