Canada's Fernandez out of U.S. Open after first-round loss to Alexandrova

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the U.S. Open after a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 loss to 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday.

Fernandez, a finalist at the Grand Slam in 2022, was up 4-3 in the decisive third set after scoring a break in the seventh game.

But Alexandrova got that break right back to tie the set 4-4, and, after a hold, picked up her eighth break to win the match in just over three hours.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament ranked 67th in the world, saw her record this season drop to 24-19.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino, the last Canadian still alive in singles play, faced Romania's Patricia Tig later Tuesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.