iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada's Fernandez out of U.S. Open after first-round loss to Alexandrova


Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the U.S. Open after a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 loss to 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday. Fernandez returns a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the U.S. Open after a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 loss to 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday.

Fernandez, a finalist at the Grand Slam in 2022, was up 4-3 in the decisive third set after scoring a break in the seventh game.

But Alexandrova got that break right back to tie the set 4-4, and, after a hold, picked up her eighth break to win the match in just over three hours.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament ranked 67th in the world, saw her record this season drop to 24-19.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino, the last Canadian still alive in singles play, faced Romania's Patricia Tig later Tuesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*