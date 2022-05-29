iHeartRadio
Canada's Fernandez reaches French Open quarters, while Auger-Aliassime falls to Nadal

Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Leylah Fernandez has reached the quarterfinals at the French Open for the first time in her career, while fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fell just short in his match with clay-court legend Rafael Nadal.

Fernandez, a runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on the main court at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Montreal native had more than twice as many winners, 35, as unforced errors, 17, and continued her run of impressive returning at the tournament. She broke Anisimova six times and now has won 23 of her opponents' service games through four matches.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, also of Montreal, dropped a tough five-set match (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) to Nadal, who will meet the No. 1-ranked Djokovic in the men's quarterfinals.

Sunday's thriller was only the third five-setter Nadal ever has played at Roland Garros, where he has won 13 of his record 21 Grand Slam titles.

Fernandez, a runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, had never won more than two consecutive main-draw matches on clay until this trip to Paris.

Beating Rafael Nadal at #RolandGarros is one of the toughest tasks in tennis.

Felix Auger-Aliassime came closer than most, becoming just the 3rd man to push the King of Clay to 5 sets at the French Open, but in the end Nadal prevailed. Read more: ��https://t.co/1mNt4zMnF5

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) May 29, 2022

-- This article by The Associated Press was first published on May 29, 2022

