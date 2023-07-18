iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June


food-inflation-1-6483962-1689684408977

OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.

The federal agency says the deceleration was broad-based, though lower gasoline prices compared with last year led the slowdown.

But Canadians aren't seeing any relief at grocery stores yet, as prices rose 9.1 per cent year-over-year, slightly faster than in May.

The Bank of Canada's rate hikes are also feeding into higher inflation through mortgage interest costs.

The federal agency says that excluding mortgage interest costs, inflation would have risen two per cent year-over-year.

The central bank raised interest rates earlier this month, in part because of concerns that inflation would stay high for longer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*