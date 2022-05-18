Canada's inflation rate up slightly in April to 6.8 per cent: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation crept up in April as the cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher.

The agency says its consumer price index for April rose 6.8 per cent compared with a year ago, up from a gain of 6.7 per cent in March.

The rate was the highest since January 1991 when the annual rate was 6.9 per cent.

Excluding gasoline, the annual inflation rate for April was 5.8 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent for March.

The results for April came as Canadians paid 9.7 per cent more for food bought in stores in April compared with a year ago, the largest increase since September 1981.

Compared with a year ago, the cost of fresh fruit was up 10 per cent, fresh vegetables gained 8.2 per cent and meat rose 10.1 per cent. The cost of bread rose 12.2 per cent, while pasta gained 19.6 per cent and rice added 7.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.