iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada's Leylah Fernandez reaches fourth round at French Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates her win over Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, May 27, 2022 in Paris. Fernandez won 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is moving on to the fourth round of the French Open.

The 19-year-old Montreal native outlasted Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on the main court at Roland Garros on Friday.

It's the first time Fernandez, the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, has advanced past the third round in Paris.

The 17th-seeded Fernandez broke Bencic in the 11th game of the deciding set and served out the match. She had saved two set points in the opener.

Fernandez next faces 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2019.

The best result by a Canadian woman at the French Open was Eugenie Bouchard making the semifinals in 2014.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error