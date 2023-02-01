iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers


image.jpg

Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.

Amira Elghawaby apologized in English before a meeting today with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

She says she is "extremely sorry" for the way her words have carried and how they hurt the people of Quebec, and that she will listen carefully and that's what dialogue is all about.

Multiple politicians in Quebec have called for Elghawaby's appointment to be rescinded because of comments she made in a co-authored 2019 opinion piece.

The column cited polling data to say that "a majority of Quebecers" who supported Bill 21 also held anti-Muslim views.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stood behind the decision to name Elghawaby to the role, saying she is the right person to help Canadians grapple with tough questions about religion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*