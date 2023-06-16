iHeartRadio
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan


image.jpg

Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday that Canada should reach the new milestone by Friday afternoon eastern time based on the agency's Population Clock, which models real-time population growth.

This comes as the country added more than one million people in 2022, the most for any single year and largely driven by permanent and temporary migration.

StatCan now says Canada could reach 50 million people by 2043.

