Canada's Shapovalov advances; Auger-Aliassime and Marino ousted at French Open


Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Brandon Nakashima during their first round match of the French Open in Paris, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino each earned early exits at the French Open on Monday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., struggled at times but outlasted unseeded American Brandon Nakashima to post a 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 opening-round win.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed, committed 15 double faults in a match that lasted three hours and 47 minutes.

The Canadian will meet Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's 10th seed, was upset 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 by Italian Fabio Fognini.

Fognini converted eight of nine breakpoint opportunities.

Vancouver's Marino dropped a 6-3, 7-5 decision to Russia's Diana Shnaider in women's singles play.

Marino fired four aces but was successful on just 47 per cent of her first serves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.

