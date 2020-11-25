Canada testing the emergency public alert system today

If you have a compatible wireless device connected to an LTE network your device will sound the emergency public alert Wednesday afternoon.

It will not be an emergency; it will only be a test.

Along with the ambulance style siren, a message will appear on your screen letting you know there's no need to panic. The same tone and message will be heard and seen on radio and TV.

In Quebec the test is scheduled for 1:55 P.M.

If your mobile device does not sound the alarm the CRTC encourages Canadians to contact their service provider.