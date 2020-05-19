Canada-U.S. border to remain closed to non-essential travel for another month

The extension on the existing agreement means that the border restrictions will stay in place until June 21, even as parts of both countries begin gradually reopening.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Talks had been underway since last week, with Canada wanting to see the travel limitations left in place for another month. Trudeau has taken the position that now is not the time to talk about terms of loosening the cross-border shutdown.

Facing questions about possible leniency for family members to reunite, Trudeau has said that opening up international travel would make Canadians “vulnerable” as countries worldwide are still working to contain outbreaks.

Last month, Canada and the United States agreed to extend the closure. That agreement is set to expire on May 21.

The agreement, as it stands, exempts the flow of trade and commerce, as well as vital health-care workers such as nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border.