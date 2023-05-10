Canada unveils new passport with updated features, designs

Michael Lee

CTVNews.ca Writer Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes. Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser made the announcement in Ottawa on Wednesday. The passport includes a new cover and designs on its inner pages, which the ministers described as highlighting Canada's natural environment over four seasons, as well as its multicultural identity. Gould, who oversees Service Canada, which handles passport applications, said some of the new images such as polar bears, people jumping in a lake, and birds in winter capture the "spirit of who we are as Canadians." She said the cost of a passport application will remain the same, but that the federal government plans to go through its existing stock of passports first. The new passports will be produced this summer, with more details on when they will be rolled out expected later. Current passports remain secure, she said, and Canadians can continue to use them until they expire. Also starting this fall, Canadians will be able to renew and pay for their passports, as well as upload a passport photo, online.

"There's no way for you to know if you're applying if you're going to get the older version or the new version," she said. "Both are excellent, both are going to be great, but we're going to do it in a way that manages the existing inventory so that we're using taxpayers' dollars effectively." The new security features include a polycarbonate data page, which the federal government says is the same technology used to protect currency and driver's licences, and personal information engraved using lasers instead of ink to prevent tampering and counterfeiting. Officials said the new passports also include Kinegram technology over the main photo, a custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image and temperature-sensitive ink to help authenticate documents. Asked why the new images have replaced the historic moments seen in Canada's current passports, Fraser said the designs included consultations with government departments such as Canadian Heritage, and Indigenous communities.