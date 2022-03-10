Canada-wide warrant issued for man who allegedly stabbed stranger at Quebec McDonald's

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man police allege stabbed a stranger inside a McDonald's restaurant on Montreal's South Shore.

Police say he may be in western Canada, specifically British Columbia.

Samuel Bagdan Wilfrid-Messier was allegedly involved in an altercation on Nov. 7 last year that left a victim in the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police say that around 7:15 p.m. that night, the male victim went to the McDonald's on Taschereau Blvd. in Longueuil in the Greenfield Park area to order food.

"As the man approached the counter to order, the wanted suspect collided with him on the shoulder and sought to confront the victim," the SPAL said in a news release. "At the conclusion of the altercation, the victim, unknown to the suspect, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body."

Mise à jour : Samuel Bagdan WILFRID-MESSIER pourrait se trouver dans l’Ouest canadien, particulièrement en Colombie-Britannique. Un mandat d’arrestation pancanadien a été émis. Le @PoliceSPAL sollicite l’aide du public afin de procéder à son arrestation. https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/7DPd9RE5lb

Wilfrid-Messier is 5'6" and around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks French, has two earrings on his right ear and multiple tattoos.

He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, breach of conditions and other charges.

Those with information about Wilfrid-Messier's whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Longueuil police at 450-646-8500.