Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Quebec to help with COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The federal government is sending in the armed forces to help with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Quebec.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair made the announcement via Twitter Monday morning.

"Following our approval of Quebec’s request for federal assistance, Canadian Armed Forces personnel will begin their deployment today to provide support to the province’s vaccination campaign,” he wrote. “Our officials continue to assess what other federal resources can be utilized to help the province combat COVID-19.”

Following our approval of Quebec’s request for federal assistance, Canadian Armed Forces personnel will begin their deployment today to provide support to the province’s vaccination campaign. 1/2

The move comes following a request made two weeks ago by Quebec’s public safety minister, Geneviève Guilbault, who asked for help ramping up the number of shots administered daily in the province.

"Omicron threatens the hospital capacity of Quebec. We must speed up the vaccination of Quebecers," Guilbault said on Twitter on Dec. 21.



Monday morning, Quebecers stood in line for hours -- sometimes outside in the cold -- as they waited to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



The province announced last week that it was rolling out booster shots, a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, to all Quebecers 18 and up.

Appointments are already available for those 60 and up and other priority groups, including those in certain professions and people with some health conditions, and will open incrementally from Tuesday until Jan. 21 for younger age groups.