Canadian defensive back from Montreal declares for NFL draft after run at Minnesota

Canadian defensive back Benjamin St-Juste's collegiate career at Minnesota is over.

The Gophers' starting cornerback decided earlier this week to skip his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft. St-Juste, a six-foot-three, 200-pound Montreal native, began his NCAA career at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota in 2019.

He has registered 55 total tackles (1.5 for loss) in 17 career games with the Gophers.

"Thank you Minnesota! I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to represent The University of Minnesota. Thank you to Coach (P.J.) Fleck for giving me a chance to reach my dreams on and off the field," St-Juste tweeted. "Thank you to every single coach and staff member that pushed me to become a better player and man. Huge thank you to the state of Minnesota and the Gopher fans for the incredible memories!"

St-Juste had four tackles in Minnesota's season-ending 20-17 road loss to Wisconsin last weekend. He'll also be eligible for the 2021 CFL draft.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.