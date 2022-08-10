Canadian drug companies join forces to produce monkeypox vaccine

Montreal-based biopharmaceutical company PnuVax and Ontario-based drug manufacturer Biolyse Pharma announced Wednesday that they have signed an agreement to mass produce a monkeypox vaccine.

The two companies say they have the capabilities to produce millions of doses nationwide.

The undertaking could add up to 50 employees per company.

Monkeypox is a highly contagious disease that can cause painful lesions.

About 1,000 cases have been reported in Canada to date.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 10, 2022.