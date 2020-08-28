iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadian economy posted record drop in Q2 due to pandemic

gdp

Statistics Canada says the economy posted its steepest decline on record in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of non-essential businesses and slowed the economy to a crawl.

The agency says real gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 38.7 per cent for the three-month period.

Economists had expected a contraction in the quarter at an annualized rate of 39.6 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Almost every single component of the economy that works into calculating GDP was at its lowest point over April, May and June _ driven largely by lockdowns in April.

Economic output rebounded in May by 4.8 per cent, and the agency says June posted an increase of 6.5 per cent.

The agency's preliminary estimate for July indicates a three-per-cent increase in real GDP.
 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1598794524&size=Large

    The Biodome is Back

    Charle-Mathieu Brunelle joins the show to tell us what's new at the Montreal Biodome See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598792102&size=Large

    Bill Brownstein: Canadian content making a splash in the USA

    Bill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazette joins the show to give us the latest news in entertainment See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598791977&size=Large

    New Covid19 Test?

    Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken for the Sunday Morning House Call  See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Typo or error
Typo or error