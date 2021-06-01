iHeartRadio
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated in first round at French Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates after beating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Auger-Aliassime beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the French Open after suffering a first-round loss.

The No. 20 seed, from Montreal, lost 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 to Italian Andreas Seppi on Tuesday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Auger-Aliassime won just two of 12 break points against the 98th-ranked Seppi.

The Canadian has now lost in the opening round of the French Open the past two years, his only appearances in the main draw of the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime became the second seeded Canadian to lose in as many days. No. 6 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., lost her first-round match on Monday.

The result leaves just one Canadian, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., in the singles draws.

Fernandez faces No. 23 seed Madison Keys of the U.S. on Wednesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.

