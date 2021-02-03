iHeartRadio
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime prevails in opener at Australian Open tune-up event

Canada's Felix Auger-Alliassime celebrates after defeating Japan's Yuicha Sugita during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime opened his 2021 season with a 6-3 6-1 win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the second round of the Murray River Open on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, who got a first-round bye at the Australian Open tune-up event, won 87 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved all three break points he faced.

Kicking off the season the right way ��������#MurrayRiverOpen #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/nXzlT2ZpDC

— Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) February 3, 2021

The 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, finished off the world No. 104 in just over 65 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime will face world No. 78 Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the third round. The 20-year-old Canadian has a 2-0 lifetime record against Gerasimov.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.

