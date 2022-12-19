iHeartRadio
Canadian Judicial Council recommends Quebec judge's removal from bench


The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Canadian Judicial Council is recommending that a Quebec Superior Court judge be removed from the bench for what it calls serious misconduct.

The council says in a statement that following an inquiry, it has concluded the conduct of Justice Gérard Dugré undermined the public’s confidence in the judiciary and he cannot continue in his role.

In July, an inquiry committee recommended he be removed from office due to "aggressive and disagreeable" attitudes toward lawyers and parties and chronic delays in rendering decisions.

Dugré did not testify at hearings in 2021 but presented evidence that he had a unique style on the bench and that some found him to be compassionate and courteous.

A 17-member panel of the council confirmed the committee's finding in a report dated today, recommending to Justice Minister David Lametti that the judge be removed for conduct that was "manifestly and profoundly destructive of the concept of impartiality, integrity and independence."

Under Canada's Constitution, the justice minister must seek the approval of both the House of Commons and the Senate before removing a judge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

