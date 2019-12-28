Canadian juniors thumped by Russia 6-0

Canada was embarrassed 6-0 by Russia and also lost star winger Alexis Lafreniere to an apparent knee injury on a disastrous night for one of the tournament favourites at the world junior hockey championship Saturday.

The projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, Lafreniere was hurt early in the second period with the Canadians already down 3-0 as he cut to the net on a power play.

The 18-year-old bumped into Russian goalie Amir Miftakhov after being knocked slightly off balance by defenceman Yegor Zamula -- his left knee twisting awkwardly underneath him as he fell to the ice.

Lafreniere, who had a goal and three assists in Canada's wild 6-4 victory over the United States on Thursday to open the under-20 event, lay writhing in pain clutching the joint before being attended to by the team's trainer inside a stunned Ostravar Arena.

The native of Saint-Eustache, Que., didn't put any weight on the knee as he left the ice with the help of teammates and went straight to the locker room.

The shutout was also the first time since Dec. 27, 1998 that Canada was held scoreless at the world juniors -- snapping a streak of 134 straight games.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Dec. 28, 2019.