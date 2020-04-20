iHeartRadio
Canadian Muslim community launches virtual Ramadan campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic

Community members of all of any or all faiths share in on Iftar with the Muslim community on Friday, July 4th, 2015 at Sala San Marco banquet hall.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, the Canadian branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim religion, has launched a national campaign, inviting Canadians to experience Ramadan online.

“Essentially, we’ll be hosting a live Zoom [conference call] that will be broadcasted on YouTube, where imams across the country can answer questions,” said Safwan Choudhry, a spokesperson for Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada.

On April 25, the first day of Ramadan, the group will host a national virtual iftar dinner at 4 p.m. ET so Canadians across the country may exchange over food despite different sunset times. Participating cities will also host local virtual dinners.

“Ramadan’s primary concept is charity and making financial sacrifices,” said Choudhry. “That’s why the main charity we’re focusing our discussion on is helping neighbours, particularly elders and those in need during the lockdown.” 

While following physical distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign aims to give Canadians a chance to learn about Ramadan alongside members of the Muslim community.

Participants will learn how to start, keep and break a fast through a virtual Ramadan challenge.

Seventeen cities across Canada, including Montreal, are officially participating in the month-long online festivities. 

To join the event, participants must visit VirtualRamadan.ca to register.

